Snow early Friday gives way to a warm and sunny weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A wintry blast of light to at times moderate snow is working through the Stateline early Friday. Snow could accumulate to a few slushy inches, but the weekend is going to bring a quick end to the winter-like scenery.

Snowy morning:

An elongated area of low pressure is providing what could be the last taste of winter this season. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lee and DeKalb Counties until 10 a.m. This advisory means slick roads, especially bridges and overpasses, are possible as snow piles up. Far southern Lee County could see as much as 2" to 4," with snow totals quickly tapering north of I-88. In the Rockford area, an inch of slushy accumulation is possible before some rain mixes in late in the morning.

Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for Lee County.

Precipitation should begin to wind down by the noon hour, leaving behind a gradual clearing. Partly cloudy skies return for the back half of the day ahead of a warm and sunny weekend.

Sunshine and warmth return:

Saturday and Sunday bring a return to sunny skies and temperatures more typical of the spring. High pressure slides into the Stateline, giving way to mostly sunny skies following this week's unsettled pattern.

Average temperatures for mid-April are in the lower 60s and this weekend brings slightly more seasonable temperatures. With the sunshine on Saturday comes blustery winds. Southwesterly winds, which are called snow eating winds, are gong to whip the Stateline with gusts of 40+ miles per hour.

A blustery day is ahead for Saturday, as gusts during the afternoon could approach 40 MPH.

A weak frontal boundary is going to pass through overnight Saturday and Sunday, which could bring a spotty shower or two during the overnight hours. Rainfall totals with this are forecast to be minimal, with less than a tenth of an inch likely. While Sunday may start with a few more clouds compared to Saturday, a return to mostly sunny skies is in the cards for the afternoon.