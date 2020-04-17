‘Signs’ of appreciation: Stateline schools show encouragement for teachers, students

BELVIDERE/BYRON (WREX) — People across the Stateline are using signs to show their appreciation to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Byron Middle School Principal Zack Ettelbrick and Assistant Principal Petrece Klein displayed signs of appreciation to teachers and staff who are working from home during the pandemic.

They drove across the Stateline, from Lake Summerset to Loves Park, Polo to Pecatonica to make sure they displayed a sign at everyone's home.

Ettlebrick and Klein say they were happy to make their teachers feel appreciated while they have to work far away from their students.

North Boone High School faculty picked up signs that congratulate and honor their seniors for their high school careers.

Dozens of teachers and staff drove to seniors' homes to show their appreciation while following social distancing guidelines.

Leaders at the school hope they can do their part to brighten their seniors' days.

"I hope that they know that all the teachers are thinking about them, caring about them, and just the little sign would maybe put a smile on their face every time they go out their front door," North Boone Senior Class Adviser and Special Education teacher Melissa Ford said.

The school handed out a total of 126 signs.