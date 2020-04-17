RPS 205 announces grading system for rest of academic year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Public Schools District 205 has announced how students will be graded for the rest of the school year.



The announcement was made in a letter sent out by the school district on Friday after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced in school learning will be suspended for the rest of the year.



In the letter, RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett explains how students will be graded for the rest of the year.



Here's how it will work:

Students' work will be graded, but grades earned during this extended school closure can only raise a student's final grade. Students' grades as of March 13 will be the baseline for the rest of the school year.

Elementary students will maintain or improve their scores on the standards-based report card from the March 13 baseline.

Middle school students will receive a pass or incomplete during this time.

High school students will receive a letter grade or an incomplete.

Students who were failing on March 13 must engage in learning and demonstrate progress to improve their grade. If they don't, they will receive an incomplete for the full second semester and make up that work when this remote learning period ends.

Jarrett also said RPS 205's goal is to reach their students and make sure they are connecting with them and continue to encourage and support their learning.

