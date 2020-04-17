Rockford nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) – The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a long-term contractual employee at River Bluff Nursing Home.

River Bluff Nursing Home, owned and operated by Winnebago County, elected to self-identify in the interest of public welfare and ongoing care for their residents and concern for their staff. Out of respect for individual’s privacy, additional details about this case will not be shared.

The Winnebago County Health Department is working closely with River Bluff Nursing Home to prevent further exposure and transmission. Additional actions are being taken to monitor and protect the health and safety of residents and staff based on guidance and recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Winnebago County Health Department.

River Bluff Nursing Home is working to notify all family members, however, this may take some time.

“The health and safety of our River Bluff residents and outstanding staff caring for them is of the utmost importance,” says Chairman Frank Haney. “During this unprecedented time, we have been proactively working to implement practices that help protect employees, residents, and members of the community. Unfortunately, we know that some in our community will get sick and the best way we can prevent the spread and help protect those who are working an essential services is to stay home. It was important to us to communicate this information to the community in a timely and transparent manner.”

The Public Can Help Keep Winnebago County Healthy By:

· Staying home as much as possible; only travel of essential services

· Wearing a face mask when traveling outside of your home for essential services

· Staying apart by maintaining social/physical distancing of at least 6 feet

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

· Helping educate others on the importance of staying home

The county also reported 1 new death and 19 new cases of the virus in the county on Friday, including a child under 10 years old.