Report: Illinois expected to cancel school for rest of the academic year

CHICAGO (WREX) — Students in Illinois might not be going back into a classroom this academic year due to the coronavirus.



That's according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times.



Illinois Governor JB Prtizker is expected to make the announcement on Friday in Chicago during his daily press briefing regarding the coronavirus, according to the report.



Schools in the state have been closed since the middle of March amid the outbreak of the virus.



More than 2 million students across the state have been impacted by the closures.



Illinois schools have since moved to e-learning/remote learning.