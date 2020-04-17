Local golf courses post stunning before and after snow photos

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- While golf courses across the state remained closed to players, that's not stopping superintendents from taking some remarkable photos.

The Rockford Park District and Silver Ridge Golf Course both posted split screen photos from their courses this morning after an early-spring snowstorm made its way through the area overnight.

The Rockford Park District posted a photo from Ken Geisler, the superintendent at Sandy Hollow Golf Course. The picture on the left taken Thursday, before the snow, and the picture on the right taken Friday morning.

Meanwhile, down in Oregon, it was a similar scene at Silver Ridge Golf Course.

The courses may be quiet for now, but they sure are still beautiful to look at!