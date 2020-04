(WREX) — As the number of cases and deaths related to the coronavirus continue to rise, so does the number of recoveries.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 7:39 a.m. Friday, 554,232 people have recovered from the coronavirus across the world.



In the U.S., 56,236 people have recovered from the virus, according to the university.



A total of 2,172,031 confirmed cases have been reported across the world.