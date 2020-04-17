Illinois mayor seeks probe into 23 nursing home virus deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — The mayor of a northern Illinois city is calling on state officials to investigate a nursing home where 22 residents and one staff member have died of the coronavirus.



A spokeswoman for the facility, Symphony of Joliet, announced the deaths on Wednesday.



The facility had reported a total of three deaths as recently as last week.



Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk said Friday that he has asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office to initiate an investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health.



Spokeswomen for the governor's office and the nursing home and representatives for the Illinois Department of Public Health did not immediately return email messages Friday.