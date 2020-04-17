Illinois Bank & Trust donates to nonprofits offering child care services

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In a time of critical need a local bank wanted to do its part to relieve pressure some nonprofit organizations face.

A key need for parents working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic is a safe space for their children.

"It seems like child care for those that are going to work everyday in these critical areas was one of the most strategic things and the most critical," said Illinois Bank & Trust CEO Jeff Hultman.

Illinois Bank & Trust is offering support by donating $75,000 to the YMCA of Rock River Valley and $25,000 to the Galena ARC.

"This was a special decision with the unique times to do something above and beyond of what we typically have budgeted around charitable contributions just because the need was so critical right now for these two organizations," said Hultman.

The Y says the donation will help bridge the gap while its daily operations remain closed.

"Every week we're closed we run a deficit around 100 thousand dollars so their gift will make a huge difference for us in terms of operating going forward," said YMCA Chief Advancement Officer Michelle Gorham.

Other nonprofits also face the same issues because the monthly bills don't stop just because of COVID-19.

"So they have mortgages and leases and equipment rental and all of that sort of thing that they have to continue to pay whether they have people in their buildings or not," said Gorham.

They Y says it had to layoff and furlough many of its employees but says the community offers both positivity and generosity.

"Stick with us through this period of time so that we can come back bigger, better and stronger than ever," said Gorham.

"That's the best way we'll get through it is by doing it together," said Hultman.

A leap in the right direction, taking care of the youth so their parents can take care of us.