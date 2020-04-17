Health experts urge public to maintain vital doctor’s appointments amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) - While all eyes are on the COVID-19 pandemic, local health experts don't want you to neglect your personal health.

"I want to remind the public healthcare is an essential service," says Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

Martell says she does't want people to lose control over their chronic conditions or go without filling their prescriptions due to COVID-19.

"We don't want your chronic condition to worsen over this," says Martell. "Then we'll be battling on two fronts."

This concern is echoed by Crusader Community Health who says it's noticed patients not coming in for their vital appointments.

"We do have a decrease in people coming in to the clinic," says Crusader Vice President of Community Relations Shelton Kay. "It's much easier to implement social distancing so you aren't near anyone else."

Kay says Crusader offers telehealth for patients so they can speak to their doctor over the phone. However, if a patient needs something like a physical or lab test, they'll need to come in. Kay says patients shouldn't worry if this will be a safe trip.

"Someone who's dealing with diabetes, hypertension, or any other chronic issue, we want you to stay on top of that."

Crusader says any patient exhibiting any type of COVID-19 symptom is seen in a tent and away from the clinic to further keep patients. safe.

"We've been keeping our businesses cleaner than we ever have before. We have people constantly cleaning, disinfecting, making sure the patients that do need to come in the people are safe and feel comfortable and protected."

Kay says for now telehealth is over the phone at Crusader Community help, but the organization hopes to expand that to video conferencing over the next few weeks.