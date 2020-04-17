Escaped inmates captured in Rockford, law enforcement praises Miss Carly for courage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A hunt for two escaped inmates from a maximum security prison in Columbia County, which is north of Madison, Wis., came to an end Friday morning in Rockford.

Thursday morning, 46-year-old Thomas Deering and 37-year-old James Newman are said to have jumped over a barbed wire fence at the Portage prison. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office also released information saying a woman who works in the jail's kitchen aided the inmates in their escape.

One of the inmates sustained injures during the escape and was treated at a hospital under a false name.

The men were convicted on a number of charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault, burglary, and more. Now in custody, escape charges have also been added.

But as they made their way south, numerous tips flooded law enforcement agencies, who have been on the case for the last 24 hours. However, it was ultimately the tip from Miss Carly that brought these fugitives to justice.

13WREX sat down with her today to learn about the moments before Deering and Newman were apprehended.

Typically, Miss Carly's not-for-profit is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 365 days a year to provide support for the community. But the knock on her door Friday morning was different than normal.

"I noticed they were wearing, what I know to be, prison-issued clothes," Miss Carly explains.

Currently, it's unclear when Deering and Newman first entered the Rockford region, but Miss Carly's is an easy place to find through word of mouth. She says she recognized the men from their pictures on social media.

"They kept their six feet and they pulled their masks down and that's when I knew," Miss Carly says.

She says she did not let them inside, but she did offer the men food, clothing, and cigarettes. During which time, she was able to call police.

Then, the three of them stood outside making small talk. While waiting, she tried to connect with them, a skill no doubt honed from all of her time spent helping others.

"He said he was from California and I said I'm from California too," Miss Carly says of Deering.

But that's as far as her connection went with Thomas Deering. And standing out in the cold Friday morning, Miss Carly says she experienced flashbacks to the traumatic scars in her past.

"I was raped and the person who raped me was murdered right in front of me," she says.

Additionally, she says her mother was also murdered by a convicted rapist on Thanksgiving in 2003, leaving her with no tolerance for violent offenders.

"Not on my block, not in my neighborhood, and not in my city," Miss Carly says proudly.

And that's the kind of courage and bravery Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says Miss Carly exemplifies.

"We applaud her and her staff for doing what absolutely needed to be done," Chief O'Shea says.

Deering and Newman will be detained in the Winnebago County Jail until Wisconsin authorities extradite them back to Columbia County.