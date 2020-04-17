 Skip to Content

COVID-19 Recap: Total cases in Northern Illinois region cracks 300

8:33 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Northern Illinois region has topped the 300 mark.

According to the latest reports from the nine health departments in the region, there's a total of 308 confirmed cases of the virus. Winnebago County leads the region with nearly 47 percent of the cases, 144 total.

Here's a look at the number of cases by county as of 8:30 a.m. Friday:

CountyConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveries
Winnebago1448N/A
Boone201N/A
Ogle291N/A
Stephenson905
Lee1602
DeKalb 441N/A
Carroll51N/A
Jo Daviess1103
Whiteside30310

As of April 16, there's been nearly 26,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,072 deaths related to the virus.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content