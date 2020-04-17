COVID-19 Recap: Total cases in Northern Illinois region cracks 300
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Northern Illinois region has topped the 300 mark.
According to the latest reports from the nine health departments in the region, there's a total of 308 confirmed cases of the virus. Winnebago County leads the region with nearly 47 percent of the cases, 144 total.
Here's a look at the number of cases by county as of 8:30 a.m. Friday:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Winnebago
|144
|8
|N/A
|Boone
|20
|1
|N/A
|Ogle
|29
|1
|N/A
|Stephenson
|9
|0
|5
|Lee
|16
|0
|2
|DeKalb
|44
|1
|N/A
|Carroll
|5
|1
|N/A
|Jo Daviess
|11
|0
|3
|Whiteside
|30
|3
|10
As of April 16, there's been nearly 26,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,072 deaths related to the virus.