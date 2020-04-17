COVID-19 Recap: Total cases in Northern Illinois region cracks 300

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Northern Illinois region has topped the 300 mark.



According to the latest reports from the nine health departments in the region, there's a total of 308 confirmed cases of the virus. Winnebago County leads the region with nearly 47 percent of the cases, 144 total.



Here's a look at the number of cases by county as of 8:30 a.m. Friday:

County Confirmed Cases Deaths Recoveries Winnebago 144 8 N/A Boone 20 1 N/A Ogle 29 1 N/A Stephenson 9 0 5 Lee 16 0 2 DeKalb 44 1 N/A Carroll 5 1 N/A Jo Daviess 11 0 3 Whiteside 30 3 10

As of April 16, there's been nearly 26,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,072 deaths related to the virus.