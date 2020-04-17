Chief O’Shea: ‘I’m proud of Rockford’ after citizens help lead to the arrest of two escaped Wisconsin inmates

#BREAKING - WATCH LIVE: Rockford Police release new information after two escaped inmates in Wisconsin were arrested this morning in Rockford. Story here: https://wrex.com/2020/04/17/two-escaped-wisconsin-inmates-arrested-in-rockford/ Posted by WREX-TV on Friday, April 17, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea spoke highly of the community after a call from residents leads to the arrest of two escaped Wisconsin inmates.

"I'm proud of Rockford. I'm proud of the people who live in Rockford making phone calls and calling us and trying to do the right thing," O'Shea said.



James Newman (left) and Thomas Deering (right) escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin on Thursday. On Friday, the two men were arrested in Rockford after attempting to get into Miss Carly's.

Police say Carly and other staff members noticed the men and called police.

Chief O'Shea spoke highly of Miss Carly and the work she does in the community.

"She's a person who cares a lot about the community and the people she helps, and for her to have the foresight...it takes a lot of courage and ingenuity and again, we applaud her and her staff for helping everyone out," O'Shea said.

While acknowledging the work of his officers, O'Shea said the arrests wouldn't be possible if not for the community.

"The true credit today, obviously goes to citizens stepping up, making phone calls, being inquisitive and calling police," O'Shea said.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says both men were housed in the maximum security section of the prison.

Deering had escaped from the Waupun Correctional Institution in October of 2002.

According to court records, Newman also escaped from a correctional facility in 2012.