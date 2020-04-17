Boylan athletes make college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan senior soccer standout Collin Mendoza has his college plans set, as he'll continue his soccer career at Augustana. Mendoza sees himself fitting in nicely with the group there.

"They really kind of fit my personality," Mendoza said. "Their work ethic fits the kind of guys I want to spend the next four years of my life around. When you go into a college sport you're going to have pretty close bonds with the teammates you have."

Three Boylan volleyball players also made college commitments. Nikos Xydakis will play at McKendree, Kenny Kirnberger committed to the Milwaukee School of Engineering, and Westin Roy signed with Maryville.