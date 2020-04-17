Boone County announces 2nd COVID-19 related death, 6 new cases

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department has announced a second resident has died from COVID-19.



The health department says the resident was in their 60s. This is the second virus related death in the county.



The county also announced 6 new cases in the county, including two residents in their 20s, two residents in their 40s, one resident in their 60s and one resident in their 70s.



The total number of cases in the county is now up to 26.