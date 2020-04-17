BONUS PODCAST: 815 Live features Mayor McNamara, Dr. Ehren Jarrett

Viewing this on our news app? Click here to listen to the podcast.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX continues with its new podcast called "815 Live' that will explore the news going around in your community, state and world through long-form interviews.

In this episode, we speak to the City of Rockford's Mayor Tom McNamara about his efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is he a leading voice in stopping the pandemic, but his administration is also leading efforts to help small businesses.



Also on the podcast is Dr. Ehren Jarrett, the superintendent of Rockford Public Schools. The district is transitioning in to e-learning. He discusses how that is going, as well as what the district is doing to make sure no student is left behind by a digital divide.



After you listen today, please make sure you subscribe to our podcast so you can get alerts each time we post a new one. And if you don't mind, leave us a rating and some feedback on wherever you get your podcasts.