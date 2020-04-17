Beloit Farmer’s Market postponed until June due to COIVD-19

BELOIT (WREX) — The opening of the 2020 Beloit Farmers’ Market has been postponed until Saturday, June 6, due to COVID-19.

The Downtown Beloit Association, in close coordination with the City of Beloit Emergency Operations Center, made the decision to delay the market’s opening due to public health and safety concerns. Careful planning and research went into this decision, according to the city.



The Beloit Farmers’ Market is the second largest farmers’ market in

Wisconsin, and is too large and heavily attended to implement social distancing measures for the safety of guests, vendors and staff.



The peak of COVID-19 is not expected to hit the Greater Beloit region until mid-May and the decision was made to help prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.

“While we intend to open the market on June 6, we will continue to monitor the public health pandemic and adjust operations as required,” said Shauna El-Amin, executive director for Downtown Beloit Association. “We appreciate our community’s flexibility and patience as we make necessary changes to protect the entire community.”