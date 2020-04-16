Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Scott County. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock
Island Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
morning commute Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour
are possible this afternoon and evening. This would allow snow
to quickly accumulate on area roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road
conditions.
In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.
&&