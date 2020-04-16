Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Scott County. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock

Island Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute today and the

morning commute Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour

are possible this afternoon and evening. This would allow snow

to quickly accumulate on area roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road

conditions.

In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.

