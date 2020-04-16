Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage and Central Cook Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday. Heaviest

snowfall rates between 3 AM and 7 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

