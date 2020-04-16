Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage and Central Cook Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday. Heaviest
snowfall rates between 3 AM and 7 AM CDT.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&