Upcoming spring snow likely won’t stick around long

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Upper Midwest is no stranger to snow during the spring months, but the differences between winter snow and spring snow are stark.

Composition of winter snow versus spring snow:

To get an idea of what the biggest differences are between seasonal snows, one has to look at the composition of the snowflakes. Winter snows tend to come ahead of blasts of cold air. Temperatures are everything when talking about winter precipitation. Colder temperatures generally equate to lower humidity, especially in what meteorologists refer to as the "dendritic growth zone," or DGZ. This layer of the atmosphere exists between about 10,000 and 20,000 feet above the surface of Earth and is the region in which snow "grows."

Warmer temperatures during the spring result in wetter snow, which tends to melt more readily upon making contact with the surface.

When temperatures are cold and humidity is low, the snow that falls is going to be fluffy and dry in nature. This allows for snow to accumulate quickly because it doesn't get compacted. In the spring, temperatures are usually a bit warmer at the surface and there tends to be higher humidity levels in the DGZ. The result is snow that tends to have a much higher moisture content and a greater chance of melting upon hitting the surface.

Ground temperatures make a huge difference:

It should come as no surprise, but during the winter months, ground temperatures are quite cold. This goes a long way in allowing for snow to fall and stick to the ground. Of course, the longer snow sticks around, the colder ground temperatures remain, resulting in subsequent snows to fall and readily accumulate.

Colder ground temperatures during the cold winter months make a difference in keeping snow around longer.

In the spring, warming temperatures result in elevated ground temperatures, thus making accumulating snowfall a bit more difficult to linger. This isn't necessarily to say that snow cannot accumulate during the spring months, especially if snowfall rates are heavy enough.

The spring sun angle is much higher:

One of the big differences between winter snows and their springtime cousin is the sun angle. Consider this real-world example:

"Six inches of snow falls overnight on January 15th. Under sunny skies, the air temperature by the afternoon of January 16th is 32°. Three months later, during the overnight hours of April 15th, six inches of snow falls. Under sunny skies, the air temperature by the afternoon of April 16th is 32°. Will the snow from each scenario melt equally?"

The question above is an actual question from a meteorology textbook. While for meteorologists, the answer may seem apparent, for others it may not be as obvious. All elements of the problem in question are equal, but the difference here is in the sun angle.

The sun angle in spring means a much quicker sublimation from ice to vapor.

A higher sun angle during the spring months allow for quicker sublimation of snow to vapor, thus eliminating the pesky snow that falls during the late-spring. Whether you like the snow or you're ready for warmer weather, enjoy it while it lasts. Pretty soon the heat and humidity of summer will have us all wishing for a little bit of colder relief.