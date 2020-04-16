Two men accused of robbing Freeport gas station at gun point

FREEPORT (WREX) — Two men are accused of robbing a Freeport gas station at gun point.



Police say it happened Wednesday night at a Mobil Gas station on W. Galena Ave.



The two masked suspects entered the store, one ordered the clerk to open the register and give them money while the other suspect ordered a customer to get on the ground. The suspect then took the customer's belongings, including phone and money.



During the robbery, two other customers walked into the gas station. The suspects took them to a back room. The two customers stayed there until officers arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported and authorities are still investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.