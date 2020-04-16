Two local high schools move end of the year events to summer

FREEPORT (WREX) — While schools across the stateline remain closed, two local high schools hope to celebrate those end of the year traditions in the summer.

"When I left school that Friday, I had no clue that my senior year might be ending," said Freeport High School senior and Student Council Executive President Carter Shockey.

High school is all about tradition.

"It's really hard to leave at the end of the school year and not feel like you have done everything that you can to finish the year," said Freeport High School Principal Dr. Beth Summers.

Summers says wrapping up the year is important for seniors and faculty.

"One last time to celebrate together, even staff at the high school. We have a number of retiring staff this year. They didn't know that last day would be their last day as a teacher in our building potentially," said Summers.

That's why Freeport School District 145 moved events like prom and graduation to July. Winnebago High School followed suit, it announced on its Facebook that prom is rescheduled to June 26.

"We had all of our transportation set up. We had our restaurant reservations. We had everything set and once all of this happened we were a little bummed," said Shockey.

But now seniors at Freeport and Winnebago High School can look forward to celebrating their right of passage.

"My class has worked extremely hard the past four years at Freeport High School whether it's in the classroom, helping our community or on the sports fields," said Shockey.

"It's the promise of tomorrow more than anything else and I think the reaction has been truly one of hope and appreciation that we found it important to reschedule not just cancel," said Summers.

Trying to create normalcy out of an abnormal school year.

"Celebrate all of the things we accomplished before the next chapter of our lives," said Shockey.

Shockey says he is attending the University of Iowa in the fall to study political science.