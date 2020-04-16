Two escaped inmates from Wisconsin jail appear to be heading towards Madison area

Two escaped inmates from Wisconsin jail appear to be heading towards Madison areaNew
(WKOW) — Authorities in Portage are asking residents to lock their doors after two inmates escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution.
The men they are looking for are Thomas Deering (left) and James Newman (right). They have both been convicted for violent crimes, according to online court records.
Portage Police said the men no longer appeared to be in the area and were believed to be headed towards the Madison area.