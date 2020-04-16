Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.



The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.



They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned.



Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.