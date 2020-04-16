Slippery roads are likely Friday morning thanks to late season snow storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the second April in a row, a late season snow storm will brush the Stateline with a light layer of snow. Enough may come down to cause slippery driving conditions Friday morning.

Snowy night:

Peak snowfall looks to arrive between 2 am and 7 am.

Snow showers hold off until close to midnight, so we won't have to worry about slick roads for the rest of the evening. After midnight, steady snow showers move in. The worst of the snow falls between 2 am and 7 am. During this time, snow fall fall as fast as 1" per hour in spots. This causes the snow to pile up quickly and create slick spots on the roads. If you have to drive Friday morning, be careful. The snow makes it hard to see, and roads may be snow covered. The snow should wind down and dry up after 9 am. Spotty light rain and snow showers may pop up again around noon, but they won't last long and won't produce much for accumulation.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect tonight where snow will have the most impacts.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect late tonight and tomorrow morning for Lee, Whiteside, and DeKalb counties to highlight where and when the higher impacts may strike. A couple inches of snow in these spots create treacherous driving conditions.

In general, the Stateline won't see too much for snow. Up to 1" is possible north of US 20, including Rockford. In between US 20 and I-88, 1" to 2" is likely. South of I-88, between 2" and 4" is possible. The higher end of that range looks to fall on the far southern end of Lee County, and areas south of there. While amounts may look light, roads may still be slippery with under 1" of snow.

Central Illinois may be hit the hardest with this storm. A narrow band (only 30 to 50 miles wide, potentially) of heavy snow could produce up to 6" or more for snowfall. This heavy snow band falls right over the I-80 corridor, so be very careful if traveling southward and in that area Friday.

Back to spring:

Tonight's snowfall may not stay on the ground for long. Above freezing temperatures and sunny weather will do away from the snow in a hurry this weekend!

Friday warms to near 50 degrees with some sunshine by the afternoon. This combination should start the melting process right away.

More direct sunlight this time of year helps melt the snow a lot quicker.

Both Saturday and Sunday rise to near 60 degrees, which is a lot more like usual for this time of year. With a bright sunny sky overheard, any lingering snow on the ground disappears. The sun angle is a lot higher this time of year compared to winter. The more direct sunlight is more intense and melts the snow more easily than the sun in the winter.

Next week stays near average with upper 50's to low 60's in the forecast. The week starts out sunny, then showers look possible Wednesday.