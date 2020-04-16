Rockford man charged after allegedly stabbing two Walmart employees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in custody after police say he stabbed two employees Wednesday night.



Ocyrus Oats, 27, of Rockford, was taken into custody Wednesday night.



Police say the stabbing happened at the Walmart on East State St. Wednesday night.



Oats purchased a box cutter inside the store before running outside and stabbing two employees, according to police. Authorities say both employees were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there was no previous interaction between the suspect and the employees prior to the attack.



Oats is being charged with aggravated battery and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.