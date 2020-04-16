RMTD Operator, Administrative employee test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford Mass Transit District Operator and an Administrative employee have both tested positive for COVID-19.

RMTD says both employees are now self-isolating at home and RMTD has been working closely with the Winnebago County Health Department, the American Public Transportation Association and the Illinois Public Transportation Association since the outbreak of this disease to implement best practice safety guidelines for operators and staff.

These measures include operators wearing personal protective equipment, use and distribution of hand sanitizers, minimized hard surface contact on vehicles by adjusting boarding and alighting methods and the waiving of fares to minimize person to person contact.

Additionally, RMTD has implemented stringent cleaning procedures for its vehicles and facilities to protect both its staff and customers and has been educating employees on an ongoing basis on the importance of social distancing and other measures to avoid spreading the disease.

RMTD says the health and safety of their staff is of utmost importance to RMTD and they will continue to do anything and everything we can to keep them safe,” states RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe.

“As the situation continues to evolve we will continue to implement further practices to help protect all of our employees, our riders and the community.”