River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Sunday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.
* Until Sunday morning.
* At 8:00 AM Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.
