River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Sunday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque.

* Until Sunday morning.

* At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque

Flats levee.

&&