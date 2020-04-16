River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Sunday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until Sunday morning.
* At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.
