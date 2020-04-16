River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Monday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until Monday morning.
* At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 18.3 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Monday morning.
* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at
Albany.
&&