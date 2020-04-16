River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Sunday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.

* Until Sunday morning.

* At 8:00 AM Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.

