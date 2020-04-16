Pritzker: State set to receive millions of masks, gloves, face shields in coming weeks

COVID-19 UPDATE: The death toll in Illinois has topped the 1,000 mark as the state reports 125 new deaths, 1,140 new cases. For more information, head to https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, April 16, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state will be receiving additional PPE in the coming weeks as the state is running low on supplies.



Gov. Pritzker says the state has a 10-day burn rate of just under 1.5 million N95 masks, 25 million gloves, 4.4 million gowns and 700,000 surgical masks.



The state has sent PPE to all 102 counties, including local Emergency Management Agencies, all Regional Health Care Coalitions, and local health departments. The state stockpile supports the existing PPE supply chains and stocks at various healthcare facilities.



Here's a look at what the state has sent out thus far:

Total Shipped Out (As of April 15) N95 Masks 1,542,959 Surgical Masks 5,083,148 Gowns & Coveralls 19,191 Gloves 4,220,488 Face Shields 175,190

However, the governor also is expecting some reinforcements in the coming weeks.



The state says they've able to procure an additional 28 million N95 and KN95 masks, 29 million surgical and disposable masks, 8.4 million gowns and coveralls, 27 million gloves and 7.5 million face shields and goggles. This PPE will be received over the coming weeks.

Total Procured (As of April 15) N95 + K95 Masks 28,385,420 Surgical & Disposable Masks 29,901,000 Gowns & Coveralls 8,428,012 Gloves 27,663,520 Face Shields, Goggles & Glasses 7,581,754

Gov. Pritzker says equipment is not counted in state inventory until they're actually in the state warehouse. Because of this, it is unknown if the two FEMA planes full of PPE which landed at the Rockford airport earlier this week are included in what the state currently has or is apart of the incoming shipment.