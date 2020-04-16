Phillips heading to RU from RVC

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nick Phillips was a knockdown shooter for the Rock Valley College basketball team. When it came time to leave RVC, Phillips only has to travel a few miles, as he plans to finish out his college basketball career at Rockford University.

"I talked to my family about it a lot," Phillips said. "They were a big reason for me to choose RU. My brother Nathan Phillips played there 2 or 3 years ago and he loved the school."

Phillips has worked on his game quite a bit since arriving at Rock Valley.

"My game has progressed a lot," he said. "My ball-handling got a lot better. That was one thing I really did need to work on. My shooting was there, obviously that hasn't left. My defense has gotten better and little things like talking on the court and having a better attitude has been the biggest jump and improvement in my opinion."

Phillips represents Rockford through and through. From Guilford, to RVC and now to RU, he hopes to make an impact on a rising Regents team.

"It would mean the world to me really," Phillips said of succeeding at RU. "I have so many friends that go away for college. And that's cool, they get to represent our city in different cities and different states of the country. But I get to stay here and represent the university that's in our city and represents our city. For me it means the world to go to Rockford and potentially make it a good basketball program."

He hopes to give Rockford sports fans one more thing to cheer for whenever sports return.