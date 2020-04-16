OSF deploys Pandemic Health Workers in Rockford to respond to patients’ homes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — OSF HealthCare expands its online response to offer care to patients without having to leave their homes.

Pandemic Health Workers (PHW) will digitally connect with referred clients who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and need to stay at home in quarantine. Through the program, OSF and Illinois plan to support people needing care through digital means to reduce the number of patients at hospitals.

“The PHW program will allow us to fulfill our Mission of serving with the greatest care and love, utilizing digital technology and trained compassionate and trusted community members to extend expert treatment and support to individuals where they are most comfortable, in their own homes, said OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center President Paula Carynski. “PHWs will monitor individuals daily and they will also assess other social supports that might be needed such as food, financial support, counseling and access to behavioral health tools such as OSF SilverCloud.”

OSF says Pandemic Health Workers can assist those who are not tech savvy to help them download programs and understand how to work iPads that will be provided if there is no similar technology already in the household. Individuals will be followed for 14 days. PHWs can be assigned up to 27 clients per month.

If symptoms worsen, the PHW will refer their care recipients to the Acute COVID@Home program where supervision could increase to eventually include advanced practice provider and physician level care. Those individuals will be treated and observed using telehealth technology three times a day until they are better. If their condition continues to decline, they will be referred to the hospital.

OSF says the digital plan will help it care for individuals where they are, prevent the overcrowding of its sites with COVID-19 patients and protect access to quality health care for all.

“I am so proud OSF HealthCare is leading the way with digital solutions now and for the future to allow us to care for individuals where they are, preventing the overcrowding of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center,” added hospital President Paula Carynski. “We are protecting our communities, our Mission Partners (employees) and those we care for with these innovative approaches that allow us to contribute significantly to efforts to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19.”