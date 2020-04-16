More than 50,000 people in US have recovered from coronavirus, 525,000 worldwide

(WREX) — While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases approaches 640,000 in the U.S., the number of recoveries is also going up.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 6:53 a.m. Thursday, a total of 52,738 people in the U.S. have recovered from the virus. A total of 639,664 people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, according to the university.



A total of 525,316 people across the world have recovered from the virus so far, according to the university.