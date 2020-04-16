Midwest governors announce partnership to reopen regional economy

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governors in the Midwest announced they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.



Governors JB Pritzker (IL), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), Eric Holcomb (IN) and Andy Beshear (KY) made the announcement on Thursday.



The governors said, “We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."

Here's the four different things the governors said they will take a look at in making decisions to reopen the economy:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.

Enhanced ability to test and trace.

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.

And best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

Despite Thursday's announcement, the governors said it does not mean everyone will reopen at the same time.

“Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region. This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”

Earlier on Thursday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers extended Wisconsin's stay-at-home order until May 26.



There's no word if Illinois plans to extend its stay-at-home order, which is currently set to expire on April 30. Gov. Pritzker will give his daily press briefing from Chicago starting at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on 13 WREX or stream it on our website as well as watch on Facebook.