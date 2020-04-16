Mercyhealth Rockton Avenue location to serve as COVID-19 hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth says ones of its hospitals will serve as a COVID-19 location.



Mercyhealth announced a plan to provide COVID-19 inpatient hospitalization at the Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton Avenue, allowing the opening of the Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside for NON-COVID-19 services, such as outpatient radiology and other outpatient elective patient care including outpatient elective surgeries.

Mercyhealth says has made numerous adjustments have been made at the Rockton Ave. Hospital to accommodate a COVID-19 surge. One of these changes includes enhancing airflow by changing hospital units into negative pressure units and adding a number of critical care beds.



Mercyhealth says they've been moving COVID-19 patients to the Rockton Ave. campus to allow the Javon-Bea Riverside location to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

“We feel we can safely begin to perform select procedures at our Riverside Hospital campus,” states Javon Bea, President/CEO of Mercyhealth. “We have had numerous requests from patients to open outpatient services such as elective surgeries and radiology imaging services. I am sure the other Rockford hospitals have had similar requests. These services can be safely performed using appropriate protocols and precautions at our Riverside Hospital. We are confident in our plans to care for COVID-19 patients at our Rockton Avenue Hospital and NON-COVID-19 patients at our Riverside Hospital,” Bea adds.

President/CEO Javon Bea will be contacting Senator Syverson and Rockford Mayor McNamara with supporting justification to this approach, requesting they send an appeal as a bi-partisan team to Governor Pritzker, asking for approval to allow participating hospitals to perform elective procedures at their facilities as a result of using the Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton Avenue as Rockford’s COVID-19 hospital.

Dr. John Dorsey, Mercyhealth Chief Medical Officer, and Deb Potempa, Mercyhealth Chief Nursing Officer, will be reaching out to OSF and UW/SwedishAmercian to ascertain their interest in participating in the plan to use the Rockton Avenue Hospital as the COVID-19 hospital so they can safely open their hospitals for elective surgeries. This approach will benefit the entire community of Rockford, if Governor Pritzker approves.

“With two hospital campuses in Rockford, we have the capacity to move forward ourselves with this plan, because we can utilize each hospital for a different purpose, but we are offering this approach to OSF and UW/SwedishAmerican to give them the option to open up their facilities as well for appropriate elective surgeries for the benefit of the entire Rockford community, if they so choose,” Bea states.

“We have all the measures in place for our patients and staff’s safety as required by the CDC,” Bea adds.