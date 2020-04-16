Mayor, SwedishAmerican disappointed in Mercyhealth over plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth plans to reopen for elective medical procedures.

The move leaves the other health systems in town, and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, disappointed and confused after Mercy moves on from working in a collaborative effort.

Mercy announced Thursday morning it wants to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients at its Rockton Avenue campus, and open its Riverside campus up to non-COVID treatment.

The health system also said it was reaching out to OSF and SwedishAmerican to see if they would be interested in participating in that plan.

But city leaders and others were hoping the three health systems would roll out a plan everyone agreed on.

We are 26 days into Illinois' "stay-at-home" order and Mercyhealth says patients seeking elective care are getting antsy.

"Patients, very appropriately, have had elective procedures delayed and, at some point, that's going to be unhealthy for individuals," Dr. John Dorsey, the Chief Medical Officer at Mercyhealth's Riverside location, says.

The CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health recommend cancelling all elective procedures for the time being. But what qualifies as an elective procedure is often determined on a case by case basis, according to Dr. Dorsey.

"A growth that needs to be removed," Dr. Dorsey explains. "It could be a brain aneurysm that needs to be treated."

Because those procedures have been put off, Mercyhealth says nearly half of its beds are empty, and with fewer patients to care for, it furloughed many employees. But Dr. Dorsey says Thursday's announcement has nothing to do with filling the hospital.

"I want to emphasize here, our intent is to do the right thing for patients," Dr. Dorsey explains.

But what Mercyhealth considers the right thing didn't sit well with other county leaders.

"We are disappointed that Mercyhealth's CEO, Javon Bea, has decided to act unilaterally without working through the proper channels and emergency operations center and the COVID-19 policy group," Mayor McNamara said in Thursday's usual COVID update at the Winnebago County Health Department.

SwedishAmerican also expressed its disappointment in Mercy's decision, but says it will continue to work with the COVID policy group.

And OSF released a statement Thursday night saying quote:

"Today’s announcement by Mercyhealth was unexpected as we have been working collaboratively with the Winnebago County Health Department led emergency operations center as a coordinated COVID-19 policy group. We are all operating under Governor Pritzker’s executive order to not resume non-essential health care procedures until the order is lifted."

Mayor McNamara says he reached out to Bea, but has yet to hear back.

In order for Mercyhealth's plan to move forward, it would need local political leaders to petition the state and the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval.