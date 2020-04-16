Illinois death toll eclipses 1,000 as state reports 125 new deaths in last 24 hours, 1,140 new cases

COVID-19 UPDATE: The death toll in Illinois has topped the 1,000 mark as the state reports 125 new deaths, 1,140 new cases. For more information, head to https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, April 16, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus continue to increase.



The state announced 1,140 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases from 24,593 up to 25,733.



The death toll in the state has also eclipsed 1,000 as the state reports 125 new virus related deaths. The total number of deaths in the state is currently at 1,072.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



