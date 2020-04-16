Illinois announces new efforts to expand COVID-19 testing

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced new efforts to expand coronavirus testing across the state.



The state has partnered with Thermo Fisher to help improve testing capacities at the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) labs and across the state.



IDPH’s five machines are now up and running with reliable results. As Illinois ramps up testing over the next week the state estimates a new capacity of thousands more tests per day at state labs alone.



The governor also announced the state has eliminated the state's supply chain problems as they relate to viral transport medium (VTM) and swabs. These raw materials are critical to helping labs expand the number of specimens that can be collected and tested.

In order to keep expanding testing across communities, the governor announced an expansion of the State of Illinois’ recommended testing criteria to include all those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms. This new guidance will apply to state-run drive through testing centers and will be offered to medical providers across Illinois.

University partners of Illinois Tech, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and the University of Illinois at Chicago and at Urbana-Champaign, as well as outside vendors, have committed to providing Illinois with an abundance of VTM and swabs that allows the state to stock state labs, as well as support additional labs throughout the state. Labs in need of supplemental VTM or swabs to boost their in-house testing capacities can send requests through their local Emergency Management Agencies.

Two days ago, Illinois opened its third state drive-through site. The new site in Markham took over 600 specimens on its first day of operation. With this new site, our three drive-throughs now have the ability to run up to 1,800 tests per day. We are thankful to our partners at Northshore University Hospital in Evanston, IL and Reditus Laboratories in Pekin, IL, who are committed to quick turnaround times for these state-run drive-through sites.

The state continues to urge people with mild symptoms to call their medical provider before seeking a COVID-19 test.