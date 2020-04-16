Gas prices in Madison dip below $1 per gallon

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The COVID-19 pandemic is behind gas prices dropping below $1 per gallon, experts say, as fewer people are driving to work, school or recreation.

Gas in some places is even less than $1 per gallon, and many drivers are taking advantage.

"People are not driving, planes are not flying, as a result the demand for oil has dropped significantly, on one hand, on the other hand, the supply, there is an abundance of supply of oil in the oil market, so you have increased supply and decreased demand," said Dr. Abdur Chowdhury, Professor of Emeritus of Economics at Marquette University.

While gas prices may bee low, it doesn't benefit everyone.

"There are some winners and losers, if you talk about people like you and me, who drive cars, it's a good thing for us, because we don't have to pay as much, on the other hand, the energy industry in the U.S., the producers of gas, the workers who work in that industry, they are facing a very hard time," he said.