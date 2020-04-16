 Skip to Content

Evers extends Wisconsin stay-at-home order until May 26

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has extended Wisconsin's stay-at-home order that was originally slated to expire next week for another month.

The Evers extension issued Thursday keeps non-essential businesses closed until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

News of the extension comes amid growing criticism from conservatives who are pushing Evers, and governors in other states, to loosen restrictions to more quickly reopen states.

Opponents of the order planned a rally at the state Capitol on April 24, the end date of the original order. The latest order does allow golf courses to open.

