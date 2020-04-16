Edgebrook Farmers Market postponed until June amid coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular farmers market is being postponed until later in the year because of the coronavirus.



Edgebrook announced Thursday morning the Edgebrook Farmers Market will be postponed until Wednesday, June 3. The farmers market normally begins in May and runs through October.



The market offers locally grown vegetables, fruits, flowers and plants in addition to organic produce, baked goods, artisan cheeses, honey, farm fresh eggs which are also all grown, baked and made locally.



The market says the June 3rd date is subject to change, but regardless of the opening date, the safety of its farmers and guests will be most important.

The market says safety guidelines will be implemented to continue best practices to lessen the spread of germs and support social distancing.

“We at Edgebrook realize that the Edgebrook Farmers Market is a terrific source of fresh food, a beloved seasonal tradition, and an important distribution point for many local farmers” states Darcy Hanson, Edgebrook Marketing & Event Coordinator. ”It is Edgebrook’s goal to safely open the Edgebrook Farmers Market for the 2020 season even if the start is delayed. We are diligently working with local officials and agencies to insure that when community events are allowed to open, the Edgebrook Farmers Market will be ready.”

With a planned start date of June 3rd, the Edgebrook Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday through October 28th, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.