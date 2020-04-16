Donut delivery popularity stuns Rockton shop

ROCKTON (WREX) — Delivery services have become a popular option during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Rockton business owner decided to get in on the action and offer donut deliveries from his shop. Little did he know how popular his sweet idea would be.

"We thought we'd put it out here and we would get a few people, our friends," said Brian McGuire, who owns The Mix with his wife.

The Mix, like many businesses, has been closed to customers for weeks during Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order. McGuire recently came up with the idea to post on Facebook a "donut delivery" service. For $20, customers would get a mixed-dozen delivered right to their door this Saturday.

"And then all of the sudden, within about three hours, my wife's coming into the room saying I think we need to shut this down. And I said, how many did we get?" McGuire said.

More than 100 orders came flooding in. One woman wanted six-dozen donuts, delivered to essential workers across the area.

Since it's just McGuire and his wife making and delivering the donuts, they had to cap the orders at 100. But he says the support makes a world of difference for him.

"For people to buy something for $20, it's not a lot of money, but for us it's everything. We can pay the rent, our employees," he said.

And it gives McGuire hope that his small business may have hit the sweet spot.

"I think he can survive this," he said.

After The Mix finishes the deliveries Saturday, it will post on Facebook it's next promotion.