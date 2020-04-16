 Skip to Content

Death of 18-year-old in Beloit being ruled a homicide, joint investigation launched

BELOIT (WREX) — The death of an 18-year-old man in Beloit is now being ruled a homicide.

Authorities say Jwan J. Lamon, 18, of Janesville, Wisconsin, was killed Tuesday night in the 1600 block of Royce Ave. in Beloit.

Police say evidence suggests it was not a random homicide and that Lamon was the intended victim.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office along with the Beloit Police Department have launched a homicide investigation into the death. Detectives from both agencies are investigating leads in the homicide.

