Chicago Rockford International Airport sees high volume of cargo traffic during COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday night a massive cargo jet landed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, carrying 150,000 pounds of medical supplies.

"Air cargo is the only way to move goods quickly across the country and across the world," says Chicago Rockford Deputy Director of Operations & Planning Zack Oakley.



Oakley says in addition to the major FEMA delivery that happened Wednesday night, all of the cargo partners at the airport like UPS and Amazon are bringing in a high volume of traffic. This traffic is similar to what they'd see during the holidays.

"Our Cargo numbers are up 30% year over year. If you remember last year we set a cargo record at 2.3 billion of landed weight. Each month we're already 30% over. This year we're already at 630 million pounds of landed weight at the airport."

Oakley says the extra cargo means the need for extra boots on the ground. The airport says its cargo partners had roughly 3,200 to 3,500 employees this time last year. That number is up by roughly 2,000 employees today. Oakley says he doesn't see that growth slowing down any time soon.

"There's a need for these products to keep moving. The demand for those positions will be there and there will be those opportunities moving forward."

Those jobs are ones Oakley says come with a feeling of purpose to provide vital services in a time of uncertainty.

"It does make you feel good that your job is helping others out as well."



The airport says it's also taking steps to implement social distancing to keep its employees safe and staggering out shifts to better prevent the spread of COVID-19.