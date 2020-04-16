Chairman Haney expects social distancing to ‘be a way of life’ for rest of 2020

20 NEW CASES: Local health officials announce 20 new cases of the coronavirus in Winnebago County. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, April 16, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says he believes we will be practicing social distancing guidelines for the rest of the year.

During a press conference Thursday regarding the coronavirus, Chairman Haney was speaking about the impact the virus has had on businesses and the impact it will have moving forward when he said: "Social distancing is going to be a way of life, I believe, for the rest of 2020."

Looking ahead, the chairman says businesses can still succeed with social distancing guidelines in place.

"The science of social distancing will work in a small business if we are vigilant and committed," Haney said.

Chairman Haney also acknowledged when the stay-at-home order is lifted, consumers practices will not be the same if they don't feel safe.

"Consumers will not return to normal shopping habits if they do not feel safe. So let's adjust our strategy where we can, continue to strictly adhere to the principles we know work with social distancing and evaluate as we move forward and together," Haney said.

During the press conference on Thursday, the county announced 20 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 144.