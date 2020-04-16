Byron bar to honor first responders on 2 year anniversary of fire which destroyed their building

BYRON (WREX) — Two years after their building was destroyed in a fire, The Cave in Byron is set to honor first responders.



On Sunday, April 19, for every meal purchased at The Cave, the bar will match it and provide Cave burgers to members of the Byron Fire Department and Byron Police Department to thank them for keeping the community safe.

“It’s certainly challenging times for everyone right now but one thing we can do is rally as a community and help feed our frontline workers,” said Matt Pendergrass, owner of The Cave. “They helped us when our building burned, and they continue to help our community during COVID-19 by keeping us all safe and healthy. We appreciate them and it’s the least we can do to say thank you.”

The Cave is open for curbside pick-up this Sunday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and again from 4 – 8 p.m.



The burgers will be delivered to first responders the week of April 20.