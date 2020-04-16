Boone County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, total cases up 20
BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Boone County continues to rise.
The Boone County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The ages of the residents are in their 20s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.
Here's a breakdown of the 20 cases in the county thus far:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 0
- 20-29: 3
- 30-39: 2
- 40-49: 3
- 50-59: 5
- 60-69: 3
- 70-79: 2
- 80-89: 2
There has been one death in the county related to the virus thus far.