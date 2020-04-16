Boone County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, total cases up 20

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Boone County continues to rise.



The Boone County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The ages of the residents are in their 20s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.



Here's a breakdown of the 20 cases in the county thus far:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 3

30-39: 2

40-49: 3

50-59: 5

60-69: 3

70-79: 2

80-89: 2

There has been one death in the county related to the virus thus far.