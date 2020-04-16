 Skip to Content

Boone County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, total cases up 20

4:01 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Boone County continues to rise.

The Boone County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The ages of the residents are in their 20s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.

Here's a breakdown of the 20 cases in the county thus far:

  • 0-9: 0
  • 10-19: 0
  • 20-29: 3
  • 30-39: 2
  • 40-49: 3
  • 50-59: 5
  • 60-69: 3
  • 70-79: 2
  • 80-89: 2

There has been one death in the county related to the virus thus far.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

