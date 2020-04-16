5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISRAELI PRESIDENT ASKS PARLIAMENT TO CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER

Israel’s president asks the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.

2. NORTH DEFECTOR WINS SOUTH KOREAN PARLIAMENT SEAT

A former senior North Korean diplomat wins a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections.

3. GRAHAM CHALLENGER RAISES MORE CASH — In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been outraised for the first time by his Democratic challenger, setting up a competitive campaign.

4. CACTUS EAGLES NEST – For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus.

5. JORDAN’S LAST SEASON – Michael Jordan describes his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.”